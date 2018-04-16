Horoscopes: Monday, April 16, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You have the sneaking suspicion you're letting a petty fear or belief keep you stuck in a situation. You won't know specifically what it is until you break out and get a different perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Emotions will involve labor today. It's a labor to feel them and a labor to express them, but the result of expressing them will be worth it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People have different reactions to things they don't understand. Some get angry. Some get curious. Some get busy. What about you? You'll find out today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Easy environments don't grow strong trees or strong people. It's as though the wind and weather (emotional, spiritual or actual) force out deeper roots.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe it doesn't make sense to resent someone who is just being himself or herself. It's as silly as endeavoring to hold up the walls in your home, which have been standing on their own for years.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It may seem counterintuitive, but one of the most important aspects of success is the part in which you do hardly anything. Without rest and recovery, you won't be sharp and creative.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You change, and then your conversations change, and that makes you change - and then your relationships change, and that makes you change. There's no separating cause from effect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's weird when people seem to get edgy with you when trying to help them. But it happens - mostly because people don't always want the help they need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When a magnet is heated up to a certain temperature, it loses its magnetism. The same is true of magnetic qualities in people. The same ones that draw you in can get so intense that they burn out your interest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With your personality, you should find today's cautionary list easy to bypass. Avoid an excess of sugar, the tendency to moralize, giving an amateur diagnosis, over-helping and risks taken just to show off.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because mistakes made in communication can impact a person's psyche, you'll try to understand and to be understandable. You'll hear past what people say and into what they mean.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though it will feel as if you are spending your entire day on the needs of others, some of your own core psychological needs (love, happiness and belonging) are well-served through your efforts.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 16). A minimalist approach will turn complexities of your life into sources of elegance and efficiency. But don't think for a minute that making a few edits to your schedule, relationships and belongings will diminish your pleasure. You'll enjoy yourself more than ever, and something lucky will happen to you every month of this solar return year. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 10, 6, 30 and 9.

