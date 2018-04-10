Horoscopes: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing leads to another. If you want to change the "another," your best bet is to start with the "one thing." And if you don't know the source off the top of your head, retrace your steps.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Working together with another for a common goal will produce a bond, but it's not as strong as the connection you make when you team up with people who share your values and principles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Avoid casting a wide net in hopes of dragging back in something or someone that can help you. Be strategic instead. What's your ideal scenario? Work backward from that idea.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll have the courage to speak your mind. But is it right to do so? You'll be wondering how far you should go with the truth. If being honest is going to wound someone, is it necessary?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Cats will turn anything into a toy: a feather, some fluff, the sock... Play is a mood, and when it hits as strongly as it will today, the whole world becomes a toy store.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll do well to think in terms of relationships instead of transactions. Transactions happen when people carry out their roles. But no one is a role. Relationships transcend roles.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Not only is it rare to succeed on the first try but today it would be unlucky to do so. It's far luckier to make lots of mistakes all along so you may experience the entire learning curve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Meaning is subjective. So there's no need to go searching for it, or expect to stumble upon it. It's something that each person must create, determine and assign.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You don't have to ask people what they value, because you can tell by what they talk about and how. Also, there's no reason to try to hide your idiosyncrasies, as they will only help you learn more about people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There are two futures, the one you make and the one you don't. Today you'll spend energy on both, combing through to make sure you're ultimately claiming the right one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It's not what you say but how you say it that will matter. Choosing the right words does help, and it's much easier to do this when you have the intention of helping the other person.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). How can it be true that happiness is always in the present moment? You'll time travel through your memory and your projections of the future, and there's happiness to be mined in both places.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 10). You'll enjoy a life of moderation for the next six weeks. Then the intensity turns up in one area of your life. You'll specialize your focus and be celebrated for the remarkable skill you hone through the rest of this solar return. Conversation sparks an adventure in August. October brings a commitment. Taurus and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 13, 33, 40, 18.

