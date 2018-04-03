Horoscopes: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In David Eggers' fine art exhibit "Ungrateful Mammals," one boar suggests, "Let's love each other as if we loved each other." This about sums up one of your relationships today, dear boar.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Life changes as company does. You'll become like the people you're around the most. Considering this, much thought will go into social decisions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The stupid little things will turn out to be neither stupid nor little. In fact, today they will be the details that make or break a relationship, a deal or a first impression.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). While the support of peers, colleagues and friends would be nice about now, everyone is so busy today you're unlikely to get much attention, let alone help. Good news: You don't really need it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're going after a dream, not a person. One person is never the only route to happiness and/or success. Keep reminding yourself there are over 7 billion people in the world, many of whom would be terrific for your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You've taken the time explore, understand and accept yourself, so now you get to have a lot of fun with the result. You'll enjoy your own company.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your best outcome will be a product of either working to make the inside as beautiful as the outside or the outside as beautiful as the inside - or to raise the overall attractiveness of both.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Certain thinking patterns are about as obvious and natural to you as the way you hold a fork. That doesn't make them helpful. Don't let your thoughts go unexamined today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To be extraordinary, you have to think big. You have to believe that improving is not only possible but also the natural outcome for people who want to learn and grow. Continue on.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It took time to understand your situation and the people in it, but now you do. Celebrate that the people who once bothered you are no longer a problem. There's no cause for worry. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The people in your life don't seem to appreciate you nearly as much as the outsiders who praise and admire you today. Get a few tricks up your sleeve to combat the unfortunate byproducts of familiarity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your loyalty will one day be rewarded and your optimism will prove well-placed. Just don't expect that to happen today, or anytime soon. Let the care you give others be its own reward.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 3). You're a free spirit. You're so willing to try life in new ways that there is no "normal" for the next few weeks. Friends and romance are the happy byproduct of your adventures. A lot of money runs through your hands in July and August; the wheeling and dealing will put you ahead. Your talent will be celebrated in September. Leo and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 7, 39, 48 and 1.

