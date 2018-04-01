Horoscopes: Sunday, April 1, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To go to the next level, you're going to need an insider secret or two. So how does an outsider get insider secrets? By becoming an insider, of course.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's not always like this, but for today it's better to ask "why" instead of "what." The answer will give you much-needed insight into the motivation of others and the inner workings of things.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're well aware of how much looks matter to the presentation of your work, your ideas and yourself. Put on the polish, and it will pay you over many times.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can be as good, correct, well-mannered and amenable as they come, but if you deny your own need for pleasure, it will eventually demand its day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Evidence suggests that human ancestors were walking upright 6 million years ago, though there is some scientific debate as to why. Today you'll do something just to become a bit "taller," and it will stick.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Share a few details about yourself. It will get the conversation going, and you'll find out pretty quickly whose interests are likely to connect with your own.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People need people. Speaking of which, you'll need more loving care than usual today, and your nearest and dearest are in the mood to provide it, if only you let them know how you're really feeling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You've taken on much bigger challenges than this. The only difference is that you knew what you were getting into back there and this one is pretty much sprung on you. You can handle it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The compassion wells up in you when you're around those who need it. The seemingly self-sufficient will be the ones who need love the most.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As luck is on your side today, a rather arbitrary action could set off a most fortuitous string of events. It's your turn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While there's growth in discomfort, there's also discomfort in discomfort. When you expect this (and expect the worst about it), you'll push past minor impediments to get to your desired direction.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The old habits have served you well, but it's time for something new. It's not too late to take up a new interest; in fact, your timing has never been better.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 1). Though context is important, it's the out-of-context and off-the-wall things you do that jolt your life into a fascinating place. Not overly concerned with the opinions of others, you'll make remarkable progress on the passions dearest to you. There's a windfall in July. A key relationship gives you new goals and purposes. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 39, 8, 10, 3 and 45.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.