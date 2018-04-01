Horoscopes: Saturday, March 31, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It just doesn't seem fair that some people should be allowed the freedom to do as they please and others have to work and be appropriate all the time. That's why you'll make a change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Among the artifacts that you possess is one that, while not obviously valuable, is precious and irreplaceable. Why not display it as the treasure it is to you? Today will bring inspiration.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Appreciate your current status even as you wish for something new. Change will happen soon enough. But of course new problems also will follow.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Juicy information is difficult to keep quiet. Much success in restraint will be attributed to delaying your response.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Centuries ago, new shoes were a much bigger deal to acquire. And today, even though you own several pairs of them, the thrill is still real. Upgrades below the knee will lift your whole mood.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). They won't care about all that goes into the result - not today anyway. They want what they want when they want it. Use this to your advantage. Don't set your price based on what things cost; set it based on what people will pay.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). As far as you're concerned, laughter and love go together. When they laugh, they show understanding and demonstrate their alliance. The one who can make you laugh will have your heart.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're open-minded and flexible enough to use what you've learned. Only take

advice from those who have done the thing you want to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's a social pattern that occurs: You give more and they take more; you withdraw and they give more. If you're conscious of it, it feels like a game. Shake up the dynamic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The work itself won't get any easier, but you'll get better at it. This is the preferred way. You'd rather grow in skill and strength than have the rest of the world shrink.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some things need nurturing to grow, but what you're dealing with now is like a wildflower that pops up where it pleases. It will thrive on its own volition.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Human eyes are limited. We have but two, and they are not nearly as keen as the eyes of some other creatures. But we can also try to see with our hearts.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 31). There is little more satisfying than realizing your potential. You guessed at what you could do, and this solar return shows you surpassing the guess. The hope and kindness you extend through the summer will make a difference in someone's life. You'll triple your money with the financial opportunity in July. Aquarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 1, 11, 4 and 18.

