Horoscopes: Thursday, March 29, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). With the solar energy coursing through you these days, you're like a warrior without a king. To plot your own mission will be your job and your pleasure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe you're not the first one to have the idea, but that shouldn't stop you from acting on it. The inventor is celebrated yet often not paid nearly as well as those who use and/or market an idea.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Little decisions, such as what to drink where to sit and whom to talk to, will make the biggest difference to your destiny.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). An exciting diversion is what's needed to get back on track. After the hoopla, new energy can be marshalled to fuel the next beats of your project.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For thousands of years, humans have organized into tribes. A shared culture is a source of well-being, but it can also be the opposite. Today you'll need equal time with the group and away from it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You long to be a freelancer in some regard. With only your own expectations to answer to, you feel you could break out of a mold to deliver more exciting and relevant results. You're right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Fault and credit have had unpredictable landings recently. They have been handed to you or have eluded you undeservedly. Today you'll be held responsible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The discipline that will help you most today is the discipline of compartmentalization. Everything in its place. Like all manners of discipline, it will take great effort then get easier.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No matter how big or small your group is, you want to be something special to your people. You want to make a difference. You want to be "famous to the family." This intention will take you far.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Keep trying different things. You're about to find your purpose, your edge and your advantage. You're very close to figuring out how to deliver what's needed in an entirely different way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What's right and useful and joyful isn't always what's time-tested, readily available and accepted as "normal" in the group. That's why you'll benefit from wandering out on your own a bit today in search of different options.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You will draw people close to you without consciously realizing what you are doing or why. This natural magnetism is always in you, but you tone it down sometimes, and appropriately so. Today, leave it strong.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 29). The one who used to inspire you may no longer, and you aren't jealous of the same person, either. Your goals are changing and so will your influence, motivation and purpose during this truly transformative solar return. A rich personal life will open the door to different places and experiences in July. Sagittarius and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 33, 38, 20 and 11.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.