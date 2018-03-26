Horoscopes: Monday, March 26, 2018

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There's a wild enthusiasm generating in you now, and it's creating a fairly irresistible charisma. You can use this primal gift to go beyond what can be accomplished through emotion or through reasonable persuasion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The sad truth is that most people are just waiting for their turn to speak instead of listening to what's being said. You're not "most people," and you'll shine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). This day's success will depend on how you pre-load it, so don't worry if it seems to be taking you forever to get ready for it. Be thorough. The details will matter, including the way you're dressed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You like to stay busy, but not with the same thing all of the time. That's why it will be so fun when today's focus takes a turn. Bonus: Your involvement will mean everything to someone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some would say there are important things at stake. Others would debate it. If you just try to have some fun, it's an intention that will make your life better. The levity you provide will help everyone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There's a sweet spot in regard to how much you really should care about what others think. Believe in yourself while being open to constructive help. Hold your ground, but let others share it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You take pleasure in the happiness and success of others. One thing you'll like about today? You'll get more than one chance at this kind of pleasure, and your own success is not far behind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because most of today's important communication will not be about the words, the texts and emails won't be nearly so important as the nonverbal messages you get by just being around a person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Meaningful bonds are important, but appropriate bonds are even more so today. The social landscape calls for boundaries, which you'll instate graciously without interrupting the flow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No one grows in theory. Even mathematicians and quantum physicians must, at some point, put the numbers to practical use. You're ready to grow and willing to get brave and experimental and test things out in real life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). For today, it will be a lot better for you if you don't care what anyone thinks. Of course, some part of you can't help but care. Turn your mental shrink ray on it, and flick it out of the way.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The flounder can change in both color and pattern to blend in with its background and escape detection of both predators and prey. Beware of bottom feeders of all sorts, as they can be clever at hiding their true intentions.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 26). This year, close relationships will call forth your highest good. It takes another human being to reflect back to you your personality so that you can know yourself. Collaborations will earn you big bucks over the next 10 weeks. July brings inspiration through travel. The needs of family will also motivate you. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers: 9, 40, 3, 33 and 28.

