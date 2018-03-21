Horoscopes: Wednesday, March 21

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've been at it a while now. The responsibility is getting burdensome. You wonder why you agreed to this, but that doesn't matter now. Keeping your word will be key to your liberation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've a wow factor. You've not seen it as an asset, because for you it's innate or at least comes very easily. But it's something you wouldn't want to lose. Honor it as the gift it is. Protect it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Storytelling is important to success, but so is storydoing: living up to the hype of one's reputation. It's turning values into policies. It's living out the narrative. And it's what you'll do today.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may feel like someone else is the star of the show today, but there are fantastic opportunities to be mined here nonetheless. The thing that's great about your role is that it's yours. Play it to the hilt.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're a meteorologist of emotional weather. You read the atmosphere and determine what protection will be appropriate. A metaphorical umbrella will serve you well around certain individuals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're going to meet the right person to help you take your plan all the way. But in order to entice this person, the plan has to be in motion. So move forward and trust that the world will catch up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though it may have felt like a series of small accidents and odd coincidences that led you here, this was not a mistake. You're the best person for the job. That's why you were chosen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You give your all on the regular. Loved ones don't know how good they have it until you withdraw. Only then will they remember what it's like to live without all of the perks of the "You" package.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your influence isn't as great as you'd like it to be. Your territory is smaller than you believe you can handle. No matter. Use your power. Govern your realm to the best of your ability, and your realm will increase over time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The balance of relationships is precarious. If you feel like you have to constantly check to see if you are in or out of favor, you're in tune with the social reality. Treat it like the game that it is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've great potential to make an impact by carefully honing the image you put out into the world. This image is your creation and you're as much an artist as anyone with a paintbrush.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There's a lot that's not worth dealing with. Giving even a moment of attention is a loss. And once spent, you can't get your time back. So ignore the drama.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (March 21). You're the new ruler. Others will come along to claim the role, and you're enlightened enough to realize that this is just the natural cycle. But right now it's about creating your legacy. Nature energizes you. Define relationships in June. You'll cash the big check in September. Cancer and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 39, 33, 19 and 40.

