In light of suicide, new clubs at Temple, Drexel aim to get kids talking Apr 2

Heather deSalvo, left, and Michael Nghe, right, both 19 and sophomores, are two of the founding officers of the Temple University DMAX Club.

After Laurie Burstein-Maxwell and her husband Lee Maxwell lost their son Dan, 18, to suicide in 2013, they wanted to help others dealing with mental illness.

Dan, a three-sport athlete and National Honor Society student at Radnor High School, continued to excel in school even though he was struggling emotionally. The family was aware of Dan’s mental health issues, including depression, for which he was undergoing treatment. But, he didn’t talk to his friends about how he was feeling, Burstein-Maxwell said.

The Maxwells didn’t want another family to suffer in silence. Five years ago, the Bryn Mawr couple started DMAX Foundation to encourage safe conversation about mental health issues.

Now, their focus is creating clubs on college campuses where mental health issues are becoming more prevalent, Burstein-Maxwell said.

This school year, Drexel, Temple and Penn State universities have all started DMAX clubs, student-led organizations focused on addressing and destigmatizing mental health issues.

For Michael Nghe, 19, president of Temple’s club, it was all about helping others.

“I want to make a change in one person’s life, hopefully a positive change,” Nghe said. He hopes a year from now, people will look at the DMAX club and be proud that Temple has a place students can come and talk about their feelings.

A transitional time

In 2017, the American College Health Association found that 67 percent of all college students surveyed reported feeling sad within the last 12 months. About 39 percent felt so depressed it was difficult to function, 62 percent felt lonely and 87 percent felt overwhelmed by all they had to do.

Alarmingly, 10 percent of those surveyed said they seriously considered suicide, 1.5 percent saying they had attempted suicide.

College can be a challenging period of life. It’s a transitional time between child and adulthood that can be difficult for some students , said Matthew Wintersteen, a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Thomas Jefferson University.

There are the challenges of living away from their families, organizing and maintaining their own schedules, and the social opportunities that can present problems related to drug and alcohol issues as well as violence. Now, college students can add the financial burden of increasing tuition and the worry associated with begin able to get a job to pay off the debt, Wintersteen said.

It is important for college students to recognize that as difficult as things are, there are programs available to help, he said.

“There are more students reaching out for support than in the past,” he said. The DMAX program is one example.

A safe space on campus

Heather deSalvo, a Temple sophomore from Chesapeake, VA had struggled with anxiety and depression since she was a freshman in high school. So, when an opportunity to establish a club on campus where students could talk openly about their personal struggles without judgement came up this spring, she jumped at the chance to help.

“Listening is sometimes more important than giving advice,” said deSalvo, a neuroscience major.

The group does not provide therapy but members are aware of professional resources and are trained to support students should they need more help.

Temple’s DMAX Club is planning an April 13 event to help students de-stress before finals, complete with therapy dogs and free food.

At Penn State, the club is just getting up and running.

“We are focused on getting everything on its feet and having a solid foundation for next year,” said Anibal Rodriguez, 19, club president and a freshman from Vernon, N.J. They have already elected officers, created a constitution and set up social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. Club members are planning for a “fruit smash” – with melons and hammers – to work off stress regarding final exams.

“Our club is to provide space to talk about what is impacting their lives and stressing them out,” Rodriguez said. Students feel they need to be super human all the time, she said.

“Essentially, we are creating a safe, relaxed environment,” Rodriguez said.

On April 4, the DMAX Foundation will hold their annual Spring Event at the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr. The focus this year will be on athletes, who often feel like they need to be tough and must win all the time.

One of the featured speakers is Brady Kramer, a former hockey player for the Montreal Canadiens, who walked away from the game – and a lucrative contract – in his rookie season.

“At the time I told people I didn’t want to play,” said Kramer, now 44 and a travel director in the corporate event industry. “The reality was I was depressed and anxious and I didn’t want to tell anyone.”

Kramer grew up on the Main Line and said depression among athletes is common.

“DMAX is focusing on ending the stigma and getting kids to talk about it,” he said.

