Juul and other e-cigarette sales to youths targeted by FDA in national crackdown

A selection of the popular Juul brand vaping supplies on display in the window of a vaping store.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it has been conducting a nationwide undercover crackdown on stores and online sites selling e-cigarettes to underage buyers and has issued warning letters to 40 locations – including two in Camden County.

The campaign started on April 6 and will continue through the end of the month, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb stated.

“Today’s action should serve to put retailers on notice to stop selling products to minors,” said Gottlieb.

Two New Jersey locations – Top Line Vapor, on 519 North Warwick Road in Somerdale, and Mode E Cigarettes on 408 East Church Street in Blackwood – were among the 40 retailers that received warning letters. No locations in Pennsylvania were cited.

The effort is part of the agency’s new Youth Tobacco Prevention Plan, which focuses on halting use by young people of tobacco and e-cigarettes, which use fluid containing nicotine.

The Juul brand e-cigarettes — which look nothing like real cigarettes — are wildly popular with teens, a trend that caught school officials and parents off guard. Designed to look like USB thumb drives, they can be charged on laptop computers. The tiny vapor puffs from the flavored nicotine fluid they contain can be easily hidden in a teen’s sleeve. Yet teens are often unaware that Juuls, and similar brands such as myblu and KandyPens, contain nicotine.

Gottlieb said the FDA recently contacted eBay about several listings for Juul products, and the online site swiftly removed them.

“Our overarching goal – one we hope everyone shares – is to make sure Juul, and any other e-cigarettes or tobaco products, aren’t getting into kids’ hands in the first place,” Gottlieb stated.

