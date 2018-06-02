Search suspended for woman missing in Pennypack Creek, will resume Sunday

No, you can't swim in Devil's Pool at the Wissahickon. Really

No, you can't swim in Devil's Pool at the Wissahickon. Really May 31

Rescue crews searched until after dark Saturday for a woman who reportedly went in the water at Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia but failed to emerge.

Police called off the search around 9 p.m. and said it would resume Sunday morning.

An initial report was made just before 6:45 p.m. by a male who told police a 30-year-old female he was with went in the water but did not come out.

Police in the 15th District dispatched a marine unit to the area of Sandyford and Ryan Avenues. The area is near Sandy Run, which flows into Pennypack Creek.

No further information was available from police.

NBC10 reported that the pair were taking pictures when a flash flood swept the woman away.