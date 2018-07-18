Dime-sized clinging jellyfish, now found in NJ, can pack a mighty sting

How meditation's physical and spiritual benefits may have helped Thai soccer team survive

Clinging jellyfish are showing up in more New Jersey waters and that has scientists worried.

The dime-sized species, also known as Gonionemus vertens, packs one heck of a sting that will most likely send victims to the hospital.

“This is the first year we’ve seen them in Barnegat Bay,” said Paul Bologna, director of marine biology and coastal sciences at Montclair State University.

Earlier this month about 40 clinging jellyfish were confirmed in north-central Barnegat Bay on the bayside near Island Beach State Park, a popular boating and watercraft area. The find prompted an advisory by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

Already this year, two men who were stung by clinging jellyfish were sent to the hospital, said Bologna. The pain begins with the familiar “pins and needles” most jellyfish inflict. But it never subsides and continues to build until the pain is excruciating, Bologna said.

“A couple hours later people end up in hospital in incredible pain,” he said.

Clinging jellies have a distinctive orange-brown cross on their transparent bodies. They get their “clinging” nickname because the sticky pads on their tentacles allow them to anchor onto seagrasses and seaweeds.

Fortunately for beach goers, they prefer to swim in calm, shallow water with plenty of seagrass and generally avoid the ocean surf.

Clinging jellyfish, which are native to coastlines in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, especially in the waters near Vladivostok, Russia, and the Sea of Japan, are not new to the U.S.

They first appeared along the U.S. east coast near Cape Cod, Mass. and Groton, Conn. in 1894. But they nearly vanished in the 1930s after an eelgrass die off, according to Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Biologists first spotted adults clinging jellyfish in New Jersey in summer 2016 in the Shrewsbury, Metedeconk, and Manasquan Rivers in northern New Jersey.

They are thought to have been carried to New Jersey by ships from New England or in the discharged ballast water of a ship from Asia.

“Any time you have an invasive species, there are more questions and answers,” said Bologna, who operates the Facebook page New Jersey Jellyspotters, where people can post photos of jellies and get proper identification. Montclair State University and NJDEP have been working together to locate the jellies.

But, finding their haunts in order to study them can be tricky.

“They are just bloody teeny,” said Bologna.

“The only way to get rid of them is to know how to get rid of the polyps,” said Bologna, about one of the developmental stages of the jellyfish.

Clinging Jellyfish are not the only venomous sea creature making a return to the Jersey Shore this summer. The Portuguese man-of-war was recently been spotted in Wildwood.

>>READ MORE: ‘Thousands and thousands of little stinging cells.’ Dangerous Portuguese man-of-war spotted in Wildwood

After Hurricane Sandy, sea nettles — a common local jelly with a more mild sting that is known to feast on other non-native jellies — took a hit.

“They were the top predators,” said Bologna. “All other species now can bloom and grow.”

“I’d take a sea nettle over a clinging jelly any day of the week,” said Bologna.

To avoid a clinging jellyfish sting, the DEP suggests that anyone wading in shallow areas near vegetation wear protective boots.

If stung by a clinging jellyfish, the DEP recommends you: