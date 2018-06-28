Portable Negronis and spritzes to sip at the beach or pool

Portable Negronis and spritzes to sip at the beach or pool Jun 28

Allison Steele writes about food and booze culture in Philadelphia and beyond.

In St. Tropez, sunbathers sip sparkling wine on Pampelonne beach. This summer, a wine company by the same name launched a line of canned wine cocktails meant to bring a European touch to ocean and poolside drinking.

The drinks, available in six flavors that include Negroni sbaglioto, French 75, and rosé lime, are available at Di Bruno Bros. in the Washington Square bottle shop and Rittenhouse Square location. The cocktails are refreshing, fizzy, gluten free, and 6 percent alcohol, making them ideal for sipping ice-cold in the sun.

The blood orange spritz flavor is tart, the French 75 has hints of elderflower, juniper, and lemon. The Negroni is gently bitter, and the rosé lime tastes like citrus. Other flavors are watermelon Americano, harvest pear palmetto and black cherry bicicletta.

Pampelonne sparkling wine cocktails, $6, or $21.99 for a pack of four at Di Bruno Bros, 834 Chestnut St. and 1730 Chestnut St.; dibruno.com; or enjoypampelonne.com.