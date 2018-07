Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

Scarpetta

Inside the Rittenhouse Hotel, 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, 4-7 p.m. Sunday-Friday

The Italian destination draws suits after work to its plush bar on the ground floor. No Center City Sips crowd (though there’s a DJ on Wednesdays). Scarpetta goes its own way, with $6 menu selections (including gnocchetti topped with prosciutto) and half-priced drinks from the menu and drink list, including $7.50 Negronis and old-fashioneds.