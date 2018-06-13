A personal keg for Dad

Ties and steaks are fine for Father’s Day, but wouldn’t you rather give him his own portable taproom?

The GrowlerWerks uKeg, a double-walled insulated growler, keeps Dad’s beer — or Champagne, fizzy cocktails, or soda — carbonated for up to two weeks. The uKeg fits in the fridge and keeps drinks cold for eight hours on the counter.

It includes a sight glass (so he can check how much beer he has left), a CO2 cap (to keep his drink carbonated and pressurized), and a tap handle (really want to impress him? You can exchange it for a monogrammed version).

Does Dad fancy himself a brewmaster? The uKeg can also be used to force-carbonate homebrew after fermentation.

GrowlerWerks uKeg, $149-$229, depending on size and finish. www.markandgraham.com.