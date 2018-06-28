Cantina Feliz's mushroom huarache is a must

Seven years ago, Tim Spinner and Brian Sirhal took the leap from Jose Garces’ Distrito restaurant and opened Cantina Feliz, replacing the short-lived bistro (Alison two) that took over from a once-popular Mexican joint (Marita’s). Cantina Feliz spawned La Calaca Feliz in Fairmount and Taqueria Feliz in Manayunk — all done up in Day of the Dead decor and delivering familiar south-of-the-border flavors along with sparks of ambitiousness. Cantina Feliz’s mushroom huarache ($10.95) is a must — a flatbread topped with manchego crema, jalapeno, requeson, truffle, queso, and caramelized onions.

Mushroom huarache, $10.95, Cantina Feliz, 424 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington. 215-646-1320; cantinafeliz.com