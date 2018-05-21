This year's Wawa Welcome America features a gospel choir, a BBQ picnic at Valley Forge and more

At the Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby, high school kids take on other amateur engineers in a race to a mud pit

As summer approaches, Philly is preparing for one of the most festive weeks of the year: Wawa Welcome America, a celebration of everything the city loves (including hoagies) and its history behind the founding of our nation.

On Monday, Welcome America, Inc. and Mayor Jim Kenney announced the 50 free events that will take place from Thursday, June 28 through Wednesday, July 4. Festival organizers announced last month that Pitbull will headline the free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this year.

>> Read more: Why Pitbull is a good choice to headline Welcome America

“This year’s festival is a collective vision of the city,” Welcome America, Inc. president and CEO Jeff Guaracino said during a press conference. “It combines the waterfront, the downtown area and Valley Forge.”

The festival is kicking off with an annual favorite — Wawa Hoagie Day at the National Constitution Center on June 28. The 26th annual Wawa Hoagie Day will have a 7-ton hoagie salute, a hoagie building competition between police and firefighters and of course, 27,000 free Wawa hoagies to chow down on.

On the Fourth of July, the City of Philadelphia will honor the Philly POPS for their 40-year history in Philadelphia before kicking off a parade featuring 4,000 marchers, floats and celebrities. Afterward, visitors can head to the Liberty Bell Center for a bell tapping ceremony or a birthday party at the Independence Visitor Center hosted by Betsy Ross and Termini Bros. Bakery with 2,500 cupcakes displayed in the shape of the American flag.

This year, there will be two fireworks shows — one on the Delaware River Waterfront on Saturday, June 30, and one on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway following the Pitbull concert on Wednesday, July 4. Both fireworks shows are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

During the weeklong festival, 18 museums are offering free admission to visitors. They include the National Constitution Center, the Penn Museum, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the African American Museum in Philadelphia and more. (The Philadelphia Museum of Art is also hosting a screening of Rocky on its iconic steps on Sunday, July 1.)

“Wawa Welcome America is about fun,” Kenney said. “But it’s also about promoting education and community engagement.”

Independence Hall is hosting three performances this year, including a first-time gospel performance on Sunday, July 1. The Kimmel Center’s Broadway Philadelphia on Independence will showcase song selections from the 2018-2019 Broadway Philadelphia season, featuring performances from Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Anastasia and CATS, on Monday, July 2. The Philly POPS orchestra will also partner with Grammy Award winner Heather Headley for their annual free concert on Wednesday, July 3.

In honor of its 25th anniversary, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is hosting a community festival with tours of its $1.5 million art collection, birthday cake and a screening of the movie SING on Saturday, June 30. The Reading Terminal Market is also celebrating its 125th anniversary across the street on the same day with the Philly Scoop Ice Cream Festival.

Other new events include a launch party at Dilworth Park with multiple stages, as well as food and drink, on Thursday, June 28, and a 4th of July picnic hosted by Valley Forge National Historic Park with BBQ and live music.

“Our country has been in a difficult position this year, socially and politically,” Kenney said. “During this week, we want to show the world strength and inclusivity. Philadelphia is a diverse city, and we’re happy to be that.”

For a full list of events, visit welcomeamerica.com.