Ardmore native Wendell Holland wins 'Survivor: Ghost Island'

Wendell Holland at Tribal Council on the fourteenth episode of Survivor: Ghost Island

It’s official — the latest Survivor is a Philadelphian.

Philly’s Wendell Holland, 33, took home the big win on Survivor: Ghost Island this week, but not without a little trouble. The final episode initially showed a tie between Holland and fellow finalist Domenick Abbate — the first tie in 36 seasons of Survivor.

Third finalist Laurel Johnson, of Cherry Hill, cast the tie-breaking vote for Holland, bringing an end to this season’s final Tribal Council. As a result of his win, Holland will take home a $1 million prize.

“I’m going to be smart with my money,” Holland told Entertainment Tonight in an interview following his win. “I’m probably just going to invest it or save it and let it work for me.”

Raised in Ardmore, Holland graduated from Harriton High School, and is a 2011 alum of the University of Pennsylvania, according to CBS. Currently, he owns the custom furniture company, Beve Unlimited.

As Holland told CBS earlier this year, Survivor has long been an interest for him, dating back to season 18, Survivor: Tocantins, in 2009. That season’s winner was James Thomas Jr., who later appeared on the 20th season of the show, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

“Right now, I feel like I’m living my best self,” Holland said. “I’m putting so much into what I love and I think they saw that in my audition tape.”