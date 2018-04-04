Hey Philly, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots' Black Thought want you to make dinner for them

Hey Philly, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots' Black Thought want you to make dinner for them Apr 4

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots emcee Black Thought are coming to Philadelphia hungry, and they’re counting on one local household to show a little Brotherly Love in the form of a home-cooked dinner.

The Tonight Show announced on Wednesday that Fallon and Philly native/Roots emcee Black Thought, real name Tarik Trotter, will head to Philadelphia on April 17 for a “#SurpriseDinnerParty” at one Philly home. Fans can apply to host the dinner by sending a recipe and pitch detailing why Fallon and Trotter should eat with them to SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com, according to a tweet.

Jimmy is visiting Philadelphia on April 17th with @BlackThought & wants to try a home-cooked meal! If you'd like to host Jimmy & Tarik, send an e-mail to SurpriseDinnerParty@TonightShow.com with a special recipe & why they should visit your home! #SurpriseDinnerParty — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 4, 2018

In a followup message, the Tonight Show said that the dinner party would be streamed via the Tonight Show on Facebook Live on April 17.

Fallon, who Variety reports made $16 million last year, previously held a similar surprise dinner party in Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII in February. In that case, he joined the Salzer family in Champlin, Minn. for a meal of “hotdish” — a midwestern casserole with tater tots as the base. For their efforts, Fallon gifted the family swag bags complete with an Instant Pot.

Jimmy Visits A Minnesotan Family For Dinner Jimmy joins a local Minnesota family for dinner LIVE!!! Posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 2, 2018

“Thank you to the Salzer family in Camplin, MN for the best tater tot hot dish in town,” Fallon tweeted following the meal. “You made me feel so welcome.”

Fallon must have Philly on the brain lately, considering his opening monologue on Tuesday night’s show. The host congratulated the Villanova Wildcats on their NCAA championship win, and ribbed local authorities for the attempts at greasing area utility poles to keep fans from climbing them following the victory.

“I grease the poles. The light poles. I grease the poles real good,” he said Tuesday while in character as a a pole-greasing cop. “I grease the poles. With Crisco, butter, oil…Whatever can lubricate a pole. I’m a pole luber. I lube the poles.”

The Tonight Show airs Monday to Friday at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.