TV picks: 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' 'The Last O.G.,' 'The Crossing' and more

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

This image released by NBC shows, clockwise from foreground center, John Legend as Jesus, Christ Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot and Jason Tam as Peter from the NBC production, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert," airing at 8 p.m. April 1

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. Penn’s own John Legend takes on the title role in an Easter night performance of the 1970 rock opera from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Sara Bareilles plays Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon — who succeeded Philly’s Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton — is Judas, and rocker Alice Cooper is King Herod. 8 p.m. Sunday, NBC.

Counterpart. First-season finale of the parallel-universe thriller starring J.K. Simmons. 8 p.m. Sunday, Starz.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown guest stars as a murder suspect who’s the subject of a nightlong interrogation. 8:30 p.m Sunday, Fox.

Masterpiece: The Child in Time. Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire) star as the grieving parents in a moving adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel about a couple whose child disappears. 9 p.m. Sunday, WHYY12.

The Crossing. “From the network that brought you Lost” seems like a desperate pitch for this new time-travel series starring Steve Zahn (Treme) as small-town sheriff in Oregon coping with an influx of refugees who’ve washed up on beaches, fleeing a conflict that’s still far in the future. (Not quite as far in the future: the return of The Good Doctor, which just ended its first season in this time slot.) 10 p.m. Monday, ABC.

King in the Wilderness. This film, which focuses on the final few years in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. 8 p.m. Monday, HBO.

Legion. Of the shows I no longer remotely understand, this Marvel series from Noah Hawley (Fargo) is certainly the prettiest. Dan Stevens returns as David Haller, a powerful mutant who’d long been considered schizophrenic. Wilmington’s Aubrey Plaza plays David’s friend, Lenny, whose death in the first season’s pilot doesn’t seem to have hurt Plaza’s screen time a bit. 10 p.m. Tuesday, FX.

The Last O.G. Tracy Morgan returns to series TV in a new comedy from Jordan Peele (Get Out) and John Carcieri in which he plays Tray, who emerges from prison after 15 years determined to be a shining light in his troubled Brooklyn neighborhood, only to find that the neighborhood’s gentrified. What’s more, the love of his life, Shay (played by force of nature Tiffany Haddish), has moved on, big time. Couple or not, these two make an endearing pair. 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, TBS.

