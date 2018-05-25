TV picks: 'Fourth Estate,' 'The Americans,' 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,' 'Reverie' and more

'Double Dare' returns next month, and Philly's Marc Summers will be part of it May 22

On Memorial Day, HBO's John McCain film pays tribute to an approach to politics we can't afford to forget May 25

The Fourth Estate. Four-part documentary series from Oscar nominee Liz Garbus goes inside the New York Times during the first year of the Trump administration for a look at journalism under even more pressure than usual. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Showtime.

Killing Eve. The first season of one of this spring’s best dramas comes to a close in an episode that promises another confrontation between Eve (Sandra Oh) and the assassin known as Villanelle (Jodie Comer). 8 p.m. Sunday, BBC America.

John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls. The Republican senator from Arizona agreed to cooperate with this project, which focuses on the highs and lows of his life and career, not long after being diagnosed with brain cancer. “You will never talk to anyone who is as fortunate as John McCain,” says the former POW and presidential contender. We could probably all use a bit of his serenity. 8 p.m. Monday, HBO.

The Chinese Exclusion Act: American Experience. Two-hour documentary looks at the history of an 1882 law that specifically denied one group the opportunity to immigrate to the United States, and prevented those who’d already come here from becoming citizens. Part of that history: a Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the citizenship of anyone born in the U.S., even if to parents who wouldn’t be eligible for citizenship. 8 p.m. Tuesday, WHYY12.

Arrested Development. Yes, there can be too much of a good thing, but if you don’t believe it, then I give you the fifth season of show I’d prefer to remember fondly than wade too much further into the tangled lives of the Bluth family, who are back with the first eight episodes of what’s envisioned as a 16-episode season. Tuesday, Netflix.

Reverie. Sarah Shahi (Life, Chicago Fire), Dennis Haysbert (24), and Kathryn Morris (Cold Case) star in a new, slightly futuristic drama about a former hostage negotiator (Shahi) who’s recruited by a former boss (Haysbert) to rescue people who’ve become lost in an immersive virtual-reality experience that allows them to live out their dreams. 10 p.m. Wednesday, NBC.

The Americans. Whatever happens in this series finale, it’s the end of our time with Reagan-era Soviet spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings (Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell) and their apparently no-longer clueless FBI agent neighbor Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich). Anyone know the Russian for “gaping hole in my Wednesday nights”? 10 p.m. Wednesday, FX.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Fourth and final season of the Tina Fey-produced comedy in which Ellie Kemper stars as a kidnapping victim starting over in New York. Wednesday, Netflix.

Dallas & Robo. Bryn Mawr’s Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) voices space trucker Dallas Moonshiner in this new space-set animated series from YouTube’s subscription streaming service. Not meant for kids. Wednesday, YouTube Red.

C.B. Strike. Tom Burke stars as London private investigator Cormoran Strike, who carries with him the inevitable complicated past — as well as a prosthetic leg to replace the one he lost to a bomb in Afghanistan. Based on the novels of Robert Galbraith, which is what Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling calls herself for this horcrux-free set of stories, it also stars Holliday Grainger (The Borgias) as Robin Ellacott, Strike’s new assistant, who’s keen to learn the business. 10 p.m. June 1, Cinemax.