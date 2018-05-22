In HBO's 'The Tale,' Narberth's Jennifer Fox turns to fiction to tell her own tough, true story

'Double Dare' returns next month, and Philly's Marc Summers will be part of it

'Double Dare' returns next month, and Philly's Marc Summers will be part of it May 22

Liza Koshy and Marc Summers in “Double Dare.” Koshy will host, and Summers will provide color commentary.

Nickelodeon clearly knows it wouldn’t be Double Dare without Marc Summers.

And so when it brings back the slime-filled kids game show at 8 p.m. June 25, with actress and YouTube star Liza Koshy as host, Summers, 66, who lives part time in Philadelphia, his “adopted hometown,” will have a role. He’ll be “presiding over the competition with key color commentary,” the network announced Tuesday.

“I can’t think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together — those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids. It’s an honor to be part of this reboot,” Summers said in a prepared statement.

Double Dare, whose early seasons, beginning in 1986, were filmed in Philadelphia, in the studios of WHYY (Channel 12), is a team competition involving trivia questions, physical challenges, and an obstacle course.

Different versions of the show, some with different hosts, continued through the 1990s, but Summers, who hosted from 1986-93, was the host of the version that was Nickelodeon’s longest-running game show.

Read more: Marc Summers brings On Your Marc doc to Philly

Double Dare was the start of the comedian’s long career as a TV host — Food Network viewers know him for shows like Unwrapped and The Next Food Network Star — but it hasn’t been without its obstacles. A 2017 documentary, On Your Marc, recounted Summers’ struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (and with the misconceptions about OCD that for a time made it difficult for him to find work) as well as with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.