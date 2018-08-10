Friday on 'Nightline,' Diane Sawyer goes back to Camden to check on the kids from her 2007 report 'Waiting on the World to Change'

Friday on 'Nightline,' Diane Sawyer goes back to Camden to check on the kids from her 2007 report 'Waiting on the World to Change' Aug 10

Ellen Gray is the television critic for the Daily News and the Inquirer, and has written about TV since 1994. Her mind will go blank if you ask her to name her favorite show, because she has so many, but she would love to hear about yours.

Camden’s Ivan Stevens, who had a job this summer as canoe guide on the Cooper River, is one of the young people featured in Friday’s “Nightline” story by Diane Sawyer, who revisits some of those featured in her award-winning 2007 report on the children of Camden

Diane Sawyer’s back in Camden on Nightline Friday night (12:35 a.m., ABC), with an update on six of the city’s young residents who were featured in what later became her Hidden America series for the network more than 10 years ago.

Among them is Ivan Stevens, who was 4 when ABC News first met him, “homeless and praying for Superman to find him a home,” according to the network.

Now Stevens, who recently lost his mother to cancer and was featured last month in an Inquirer and Daily News story involving his summer job as a canoe guide on the Cooper River, is getting ready to start his junior year of high school.

>>READ MORE: Canoe program aims to expand horizons and change lives

For Sawyer’s original report, “Waiting on the World to Change,” ABC News spent 18 months with Stevens’ family and the families of other young people in the city that was then considered “the most dangerous in America” and contrasting it with nearby Moorestown for a report that received widespread attention and led viewers to contribute enough money to change the lives of some of the children featured.

Nightline’s report notes that Camden, too, has changed, and that while it remains one of the nation’s “most dangerous cities… the number of murders is now at its lowest in 25 years.”