'Cosby Show': Bounce-d from one schedule, but still available

Cosby's fall from public grace more than a made-for-TV tragedy Apr 26

NBC’s “The Cosby Show” was television’s top-rated show for five of its eight seasons

On Thursday, after comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, Bounce TV announced it was pulling reruns of Cosby’s 1984-92 comedy The Cosby Show from its schedule.

A digital multicast network that bills itself as “the first African American broadcast network” and whose founders include Martin Luther King III and former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, Bounce continues to carry the college-based spin-off, A Different World.

It’s easy to understand why a network wouldn’t want to remind viewers of the disconnect between Cosby and Cliff Huxtable, the lovable OB-GYN and father of five who helped cement the comedian’s image as “America’s Dad.”

But those who still want to hang with the Huxtables can. As of Friday, TV One still had The Cosby Show on its schedule.

Amazon Prime customers can watch anytime. All eight seasons are included in the streaming service’s library, free to subscribers.

And for those interested in an even younger Cosby, there’s Hulu, which carries all three seasons of I Spy, the groundbreaking series in which he starred opposite Robert Culp.