This year's Wawa Welcome America features a gospel choir, a BBQ picnic at Valley Forge and more

This year's Wawa Welcome America features a gospel choir, a BBQ picnic at Valley Forge and more May 21

Why Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture means so much to Philadelphians May 22

Everything you need to know about the tall ships in Philadelphia this weekend

Everything you need to know about the tall ships in Philadelphia this weekend May 23

North Wind, the flagship for Gloucester City, NJ, is one of 11 ships to sail into town over Memorial Day weekend for the five-day Sail Philadelphia festival.

A gorgeous fleet of tall wooden ships arrives in Philadelphia this weekend for Sail Philadelphia 2018, just in time for Memorial Day. The five-day-long festival celebrating the city’s maritime history includes something for everyone — from sunset cruises on the Delaware River to tasty seafood bites at the Waterfront festival.

Events and activities

Parade of Sail

Watch 11 tall ships sail into Philadelphia’s waterfront along the Delaware River during the Parade of Sail, which kicks off Thursday afternoon. Each ship provides their own unique version of showmanship before docking.

3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, free admission

Waterfront Festival

The festival offers four days of nautical-themed programming and family-friendly experiences, including landside views of the ships. Plenty of food and beverage offerings are also available, including funnel cake and cotton candy. For seafood fans, Chickie’s and Pete’s is offering snow crab legs and peel-and-eat shrimp.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Monday, $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, military and children ages 3 to 12, free for children 2 and under

Ship Tours

Daily self-guided ship tours are available on a timed schedule. Tickets allow guests to tour ships of their choosing to see how the ships were crafted, how they function and what it’s like to be a crew member. Each ship requires a separate tour ticket, which also includes admission to the Waterfront Festival and the Independence Seaport Museum.

What ships are available for tour?

Oliver Hazard Perry — This ship is the first ocean-going full-rigged ship to be built in the U.S. in 110 years. She resides in Newport, R.I.

Sagres — One of the international ships attending the festival, Sagres is sailing in from Lisbon. She’s also one of the largest vessels in the festival.

Spirit of Bermuda — This vessel, a Bermudian training ship modeled after the schoolers constructed on the island during the 19th century, is sailing in from the Caribbean.

Lynx — Based in Portsmouth, N.H., Lynx is a topsail schooner modeled after a naval schooner from the War of 1812, making her perfect for history buffs.

12 to 7 p.m. Friday to Monday, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military, $7 for children between the ages of 12 and 3, free for children 2 and under

Sail Away Cruises

For an even more immersive experience, guests can board ships for cruises along the Delaware River. Both Day Sails (90 minutes) and Twilight Sails (120 minutes including a glass of wine and snacks) are offered. Cruise tickets are also available for the Parade of Sail on Thursday. Guests who opt for the Parade of Sail cruise get an exclusive three-hour experience on the water complete with amazing views of the arriving ships and a chance to participate in the event. Each Sail Away ticket includes admission to the Waterfront Festival and the Independence Seaport Museum.

What ships are available for Sail Away Cruises?

A.J. Meerwald — This is New Jersey’s official tall ship, docked in Gloucester City.

North Wind — Also docked in Gloucester City, the North Wind provides underserved students with an education outside of the traditional classroom setting.

America 2.0 — Hailing from New York City, the America 2.0 is a sleek and beautiful ship built by Scarano Boat Building.

When and If — Also docked in New York City, this beautiful schooner was commissioned in 1939 Colonel George S. Patton, who is best known for his leadership of American soldiers in France and Germany after the invasion of Normandy.

Thomas E. Lannon — This family-owned schooner calls Gloucester, Ma. home and focuses on preserving the history of schooners and the local fishing industry alive.

Thursday through Monday, $90 for Day Sails, $125 for Twilight Sails, $150 for Parade of Sail

To avoid the crowds

You can purchase early entry tickets, which allow you to tour the ships with fewer people and more time to explore. Tickets provide access to ship tours between 11 a.m. and noon for one day prior to general boarding and guests should plan to board at least two ships during the preview hour. They also include non-timed entry on all touring ships from noon to 7 p.m. on the same day of purchase and admission to the Waterfront Festival and Independence Seaport Museum. There are limited numbers of early entry tickets, so guests are encouraged to purchase them as early as possible.

Early entry tickets are $65 for adults, $55 for seniors and military, $50 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and under.

Sail Philadelphia 2018