Free Philly POPS tickets available now for Memorial Day concert at the Mann

The free Philly POPS “Memorial Salute” concert returns to the Mann Center this Memorial Day weekend, on Saturday May 26. Ticket reservations are available online now.

In addition to the 65-piece POPS orchestra, this year’s performance will feature Nikki Renée Daniels from Broadway’s Book of Mormo, Philly-native operatic singer Justin Hopkins, and hundreds of choral singers performing a lineup of patriotic anthems, Great American Songbook classics, and show-tunes.

One highlight of the 90-minute performance will be Hopkins’ rendition of Ol’ Man River, famously sung by West Philly civil rights icon Paul Robeson.

“It’s a great way to kick off the summer and also to remember what the Memorial Day holiday stands for,” said Frank Giordano, president and CEO of Philly POPS. ” Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic provisions.

The concert is part of the POP’s Salute Series of free and low-cost community events throughout the years. Tickets can be found at phillypops.org/memorialsalute.

On July 3, the POPS will perform free at Independence Hall as part of the WAWA Welcome America celebration. The full line-up of Salute Series events can be found at phillypops.org/concerts-events.