She graduated from UArts only three weeks ago. Now she's illustrating the cover of the New Yorker

A design from Loveis Wise, a recent University of the Arts illustration grad, has landed the cover of next Monday’s The New Yorker, a very early and major career achievement.

Many illustrators spend their whole career dreaming of landing a cover for the New Yorker. For Loveis Wise, it took less than a month after graduating from college to realize that achievement.

A Washington native, Wise studied illustration, painting, and woodcuts at the University of the Arts. One of her latest works, Nurture, is the cover of the New Yorker’s June 4 Fiction Issue, themed around parenting, childhood, and the intersection between the two.

“She’s indeed one of the very first black woman artists on the cover,” says Françoise Mouly, art editor of the New Yorker. “Kara Walker was the first in 2007 for the first year anniversary of Katrina.”

The magazine will also hold a Q-and-A interview with Wise, whose client list already includes notable names like the New York Times, Vice, Cartoon Network, BuzzFeed, Penguin/Random House, and Planned Parenthood. Wise’s commissioned works range from editorial illustrations to motion graphics to hand lettering to surface design to product design.

“For an illustrator, the cover of the New Yorker is the pinnacle in an editorial career,” said Mark Tocchet, director of the University of the Arts School of Design, in a statement. “For a recent graduate to receive such an opportunity is unheard of.”

Showing a promising future, Wise’s accomplishments don’t stop at early editorial placements. She also completed a large-scale mural for the March of Dimes in Washington and produced work that was included in the 2017 and 2018 Student Award Competitions at the Society of Illustrators, the leading organization for professional illustrators.

Her portfolio can be found online at loveiswiseillustration.myportfolio.com.

Juliana Feliciano Reyes contributed to this report.