UArts alums featured in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's new music video

Two University of the Arts alumnae are featured in Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s music video for “Apes-,” released this weekend.

Dominique Loude and Ashley Seldon were both UArts dance majors. Loude graduated in 2017, while Seldon in matriculated in 2007. Currently, the two are in Amsterdam as part of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run tour — according to separate Instagram posts from both Loude and Seldon.

For Loude, it seems that dancing with Beyoncé was a dream in the making. In an Instagram posted before she started working with Beyoncé, Loude expressed her desire to tour with Queen Bey, writing that she was “going to go after it.”

Beyoncé returned the favor. Beyoncé grammed a picture of Loude on Sunday, racking up a total of almost two million likes.

The shot was taken from the cover of “SALUD!,” a non-album single that Beyoncé and Jay-Z released in addition to their new album, Everything is Love. It was taken inside the Louvre, where Beyoncé and dancers filmed “Apes-,” and its composure echoes messages of racial pride presented in the video, which juxtaposes the dancers’ bodies against the French art in the museum.

Loude’s response to this tribute? Another Instagram post, which she captioned, “Just a girl from the hood of Detroit (HP) with a dream that has now come true! Thank you Lord. A single cover.”

Seldon has had her share of the spotlight, too. She accompanied Beyoncé on previous world tours and performed with the 22-time Grammy-winning artist in Super Bowl 47 and 50 halftime shows. She also danced in Beyoncé’s internet-breaking performance at Coachella this April — or, in the words of Seldon and much of the crowd, “#Beychella.”

Seldon has also performed with Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Liam Payne, among others. She even wished Rihanna a happy birthday last February, posting a sweet post of the two of them.