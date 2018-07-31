'Crazy Rich Asians' cast members pop in to Barclay Prime to sample $120 cheesesteak

Actor Jimmy O. Yang, left, takes a bite of the $120 Philly cheesesteak as Chef Mark Twersky, center, and writer Kevin Kwan, right, pose during a promotional event for the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” at Barclay Prime in Philadelphia, PA on July 31, 2018.

Crazy Rich Asians cast members Gemma Chan and Jimmy O. Yang stopped at Rittenhouse Square’s Barclay Prime Tuesday, along with author Kevin Kwan, to try the Philly steak house’s crazy and very rich $120 cheesesteak during a publicity tour for the forthcoming movie based on Kwan’s novel.

Yang and Kwan dined without Chan, who left after making a brief appearance.

Crazy Rich Asians, the movie, is scheduled for release Aug. 15 and is based on Kwan’s best seller of the same name, the first book in a trilogy. Jon M. Cho directs.

Chan and Yang play supporting roles in the film, which follows a woman trying to navigate the world and her relationships after she meets the family of the man she is seeing and comes to find he is “the Prince Harry of Singapore.” Constance Wu and Henry Golding star.

The Barclay Prime sandwich, described as the “Tesla of cheesesteaks” by executive chef Mark Twersky in a Buzzfeed “Worth It” video, is built on bread from Philadelphia’s Parc Restaurant and filled with Wagyu beef cooked in truffle butter, truffle peelings, and caramelized onions. The insides are topped with truffle foie gras mousse and, of course, cheese (artisanal wiz). The dish is served with a half bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

READ MORE: Philly and cheesesteaks hit Buzzfeed’s ‘Worth It’ radar

“Oooooh, here we go,” Yang said as the steaks arrived. They popped the champagne and got a quick rundown from Twersky of what goes into the sandwich.

“Oh, my god!” shouted Yang, who liked the truffle effect, the quality of the meat, and who was curious about the cheese.

When the group finished, Kwan suggested eating another sandwich. He and Yang, who had expressed his desire to see how the pricey cheesesteak is made, then decided to give up their scheduled break before a movie screening to go behind the scenes at the restaurant.

The two were taken to the kitchen, where they received chef jackets and got to cooking. Yang sprinkled salt into the pan while cooking the steak, and Kwan layered the inside of the bread with a truffle spread. The two were cheesing hard when Twersky dripped the homemade truffle cheese wiz onto the beef.

“I’d work here,” said Chan when their second $120 entree was plated. “Could I get paid $12 an hour?”