'Married at First Sight' to hold casting call in Philadelphia

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley in season 6 of “Married at First Sight.”

If you want to marry someone you’ve never met before, there’s a TV show for that, and it’s coming to Philadelphia.

Lifetime’s Married at First Sight features three couples per season who were matched together by a judges panel of relationship experts. Each couple marries on their first day together, and, following their honeymoon, must spend eight weeks with one another before deciding if they would like a divorce, or if the marriage is a fit. The show is currently in its sixth season.

Married At First Sight is NOW CASTING in Philly!Are you single, brave, and in need of our experts help to find your… Posted by Married At First Sight Casting on Friday, March 30, 2018

Of the previous five seasons of the show, just three matched couples have stuck with their marriage out of 15 total, according to E!.

Should those odds sound appealing, Married at First Sight will be casting for its seventh season here in Philly from July 7-8 and from July 14-16. Those interested can fill out a 63-question online application that requires photos of your face and full body, a description of what your childhood was like, and a list of “physical deal breakers,” among other criteria.

Applicants, however, must “appear” to be between 26 and 35 years old, according to a casting call flyer.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.

