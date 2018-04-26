Twitter cheers Hannibal Buress after Cosby verdict

Danny DeVito talks growing up in Asbury Park ahead of his return home this weekend

Bill Cosby been found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, and the entertainer could now face up to 10 years in prison.

As news of the verdict against Cosby spread Thursday, some followers of the case took to Twitter to bring the focus back to comedian Hannibal Buress, who famously made a joke about the sexual misconduct allegations against Cosby in a Philadelphia stand up set in 2014, and is considered to be one of the cultural catalysts behind the start of the comedian’s most recent legal proceedings. (Buress, coincidentally, will be back in Philadelphia May 19, when he plays the Merriam Theater.)

“Bill Cosby has the f——— smuggest old black man persona that I hate,” Buress said in 2014. “He gets on TV, ‘Pull up your pants black people, I was on TV in the 80s! I can talk down to you because I had a successful sitcom!’ Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so turn the crazy down a couple notches.”

The bit created a media firestorm around the allegations against Cosby, and led to more women making public accusations against the long-beloved TV dad. In total, about 60 women made accusations against Cosby, with some alleged incidents dating back to the 1960s, according to reports.

Following his Cosby bit going viral, Buress called himself an “accidental whistle-blower” in the case, and said that the media “put me too much at the front of that s——.”

He addressed the bit in his 2016 Netflix comedy special: “That situation got out of hand. Yikes,” he says in the special. “I was just doing a joke at a show! I didn’t like the media putting me at the forefront of it. They were sly dissing me in the news: ‘Unknown Comedian Hannibal Buress…’ ‘Brokeass comedian… Homeless comedian Hannibal Buress took the stage in Philly, covered in rags…’”

Buress’ publicist did not respond to request for comment on the verdict.

Still, with Cosby now guilty, many fans cheered Buress on on Twitter:

I will respect Hannibal Buress forever because he was able to topple a career of a monster who more-than-deserved it, and all he had to say was, "Hey, remember that time when Bill Cosby is a serial rapist?" — Jordan Saïd is TRYING, OK?! (@StabbinsMcGee) April 26, 2018

Now that Cosby has been found guilty, I’d like @hannibalburess to tell some jokes about the people behind the 2008 financial collapse. — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) April 26, 2018

And to think it took only one joke from @hannibalburess in 2014 to take down Bill Cosby. Calling it now, Hannibal Buress was the spark that lighted up the #MeToo movement. — HHG | MajinKratos (@majinkratos) April 26, 2018

Other users, meanwhile, pointed out that the Cosby case began long before Buress’ joke, and continued long after he stopped talking about it, thanks to the women who stepped forward with their stories:

some people are really tryna say that Hannibal Bruess "destroyed Bill Cosby's life"…. ok what about women he raped, what about their lives? — if u say so™ (@evaporatedjuice) April 26, 2018

Hannibal getting credit for the Bill Cosby verdict is driving me nuts. Give credit to the women who should have been listened to since way back in the 80s. Like ew. — BΔK 🇯🇲 (@bobeaubreaux) April 26, 2018

Hannibal Burress shedding light on Cosby was needed, but not sure we need to anoint him the deliverer of justice. That belongs to the women who fought harder than anybody should have to for it. — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) April 26, 2018

I'm glad these women got some measure of Justice against Bill Cosby but it's a shame that it took Hannibal Buress to lead people by the hand and Google "Bill Cosby rape". They should've been heard. — Mecha G. (@GBRougecity) April 26, 2018

Don’t ever forget that it took a man, Hannibal Buress, to call out Cosby in his stand-up to start the process of the women to finally come close to being believed.

Guys, prove #NotAllMen and be real allies. Call out harassment and assault. Please. Until women can be believed. — Valerie (@valerieinto) April 26, 2018

Wild how much of #MeToo started with an off-hand Hannibal Buress joke instead of just believing women. Anywho, good riddance Cosby. — Seth (@TheJackalopeTX) April 26, 2018

Let's remember that Hannibal Buress only was able to discuss the Cosby accusations because women had repeatedly come forward and been ignored. — Max Sparber (@maxsparber) April 26, 2018

It still boggles my mind that it didn’t take the women coming forward with their allegations but it took Hannibal Buress telling some jokes for people to look into Bill Cosby. This is a crazy world we live in right now. — Petty Griffin (@StrongBad328) April 26, 2018

Don’t erase the black women who spoke up about Bill Cosby before Hannibal B. — darth Heaux (@laughingat) April 26, 2018