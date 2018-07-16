Carson Wentz got married in Bucks County over the weekend

Philly-based ballroom dancer advances on 'So You Think You Can Dance'

Carson Wentz is officially off the market after his wedding to longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg over the weekend.

Wentz and Oberg were married at the Lake House Inn in East Rockhill Township in Bucks County on Sunday, when eyewitnesses spotted the ceremony from their boats on nearby Lake Nockamixon. One Facebook user, Christy Stack, posted photos of the nuptials to her account online, noting that “after ‘you may kiss the bride’ a guy on a kayak did the Eagles chant.”

That time our invitation got lost in the mail Posted by Christy Stack on Sunday, July 15, 2018

“Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend,” Wentz wrote of his wedding on Twitter. “It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife.”

Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife 🙌🏻 #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/6N99DgQ3NV — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 16, 2018

Fans, meanwhile, congratulated the happy couple via their fitting wedding hashtag, #WentzUponATime:

Congrats to the new Mr. & Mrs. @cj_wentz. What a great celebration of 2 amazing people! God was definitely glorified! #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/sqZYRULCHv — Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) July 16, 2018

Carson Wentz's wedding hashtag was #WentzUponATime. We don't deserve him. — Rob Trishman Jr. (@RobTmanJr) July 16, 2018

The star quarterback previously announced his engagement to Oberg back in February, just days after the Eagles took home their first Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Wentz was several months into an ACL injury from which he is still recovering.

Currently, Wentz is attending rehab sessions at the NovaCare Complex, and though coach Doug Pederson says the quarterback is “doing really well,” he is unsure when Wentz will be cleared to play.