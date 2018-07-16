entertainment

Carson Wentz got married in Bucks County over the weekend

Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz shared his wedding photos on Twitter Monday.
by , Staff Writer @njvadala | nvadala@philly.com
Nick Vadala

Staff Writer

Nick Vadala writes about food and entertainment for Philly.com.

Carson Wentz is officially off the market after his wedding to longtime girlfriend Maddie Oberg over the weekend.

Wentz and Oberg were married at the Lake House Inn in East Rockhill Township in Bucks County on Sunday, when eyewitnesses spotted the ceremony from their boats on nearby Lake Nockamixon. One Facebook user, Christy Stack, posted photos of the nuptials to her account online, noting that “after ‘you may kiss the bride’ a guy on a kayak did the Eagles chant.”

That time our invitation got lost in the mail

Posted by Christy Stack on Sunday, July 15, 2018

“Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend,” Wentz wrote of his wedding on Twitter. “It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! I’m a lucky man with one amazing wife.”

Fans, meanwhile, congratulated the happy couple via their fitting wedding hashtag, #WentzUponATime:

The star quarterback previously announced his engagement to Oberg back in February, just days after the Eagles took home their first Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Wentz was several months into an ACL injury from which he is still recovering.

Currently, Wentz is attending rehab sessions at the NovaCare Complex, and though coach Doug Pederson says the quarterback is “doing really well,” he is unsure when Wentz will be cleared to play.

Published: