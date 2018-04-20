Will Smith once met Michael Jackson after being stuffed into a closet because of Suge Knight

Here are the four Philly-area contestants in 'American Idol's' Top 14

Here are the four Philly-area contestants in 'American Idol's' Top 14 Apr 20

Four out of the five Philadelphia-area contestants on this season of American Idol moved on to the show’s top 14 competitors, and starting this week, the Idol audience will vote to decide who will continue to stick around.

Langhorne’s Catie Turner, 17, was the first area singer to make it through to the next round on Idol, having auditioned initially with “21st Century Machine,” an original song. Judge Luke Bryan commented that Turner is “interested and brilliant beyond [her] years” when he voted to put her in the competition. Most recently, Turner performed with celebrity partner Andy Grammer.

Dennis Lorenzo, 26, of West Philadelphia made his way onto the show with a rendition of Allen Stone’s “Unaware,” which he played on a beat-up guitar with a hole in its top. Judge Lionel Richie voted Lorenzo onto the show, saying that his performance was “proof that it ain’t just the equipment” that makes a good musician. Lorenzo sang with Stone in the show’s recent celebrity round.

Galloway, New Jersey teen Mara Justine, 15, originally auditioned with “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna, which led to judge Katy Perry called her a sure-fire “top 10” performer. Justine previously performed on America’s Got Talent in 2014, and was knocked out of the competition after a top 12 finals performance. She sang “Fight Song” with Rachel Platten on Idol’s most recent episode.

East Falls native Michael J. Woodard, 20, sang Ed Sheeran’s “Make It Rain” to get onto Idol this year, which Richie said proved he was “singing from [his] heart, [his] life.” In 2012, Woodard won The Hub Television Network’s Majors and Minors, a music competition show that aired on the station. Last week, he performed alongside Train frontman Pat Monahan.

Carly Moffa, 25, of Williamstown, New Jersey, auditioned for the show with “I’d Let the Lion Out,” an original song that Perry said sounded similar to Florence and the Machine. She was cut from the show earlier this month.

This week’s Idol marks the start of the audience voting portion of the show. Fans can vote online at the ABC website, via the American Idol app, or through text messaging. Each voter may vote up to 10 times per voting method, according to an ABC FAQ.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

