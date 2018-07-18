10 boozy events to check out at cultural venues this summer

Museums all across town are now offering booze-infused events. Here are some of the best bets this summer for washing down your arts and culture with a beer.
- For the most Instagrammable beer garden setting: Rodin Museum Garden Bar. Take in the sculptural masterpieces of Auguste Rodin while you sip cocktails outside. The after-hours event also invites you inside the museum. 5-8 p.m. July 20 to Aug.19, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, pay-what-you-wish, rodinmuseum.org
- For a beer-festival-meets-museum night: SmörgåsBeer at the American Swedish Historical Museum. Swedish food and beer from more than a handful of breweries are served in the museum’s spacious front yard. Wander inside, too. 5 p.m. July 21, $30, American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Ave., americanswedish.org/events
- For girl power: Summer Magick at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This evening event celebrates the mystical and the feminine, with a musical performance by My Brightest Diamond. The museum stays open for art-gazing through 8:45 p.m. 5 p.m. July 27, Philadelphia Museum of Art, $18, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., philamuseum.org
- For the jazz enthusiast: Mariel Bildsten Quartet at the Barnes Foundation. Enjoy jazz and swing tunes with trombonist Mariel Bildsten and her quartet. Tickets include the show and access to the museum. 6 p.m. Aug. 3, Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy,, $28, barnesfoundation.org/whats-on
- For drinks and craft-making: August Garden Party at the Philadelphia Magic Gardens. A DJ spins vinyl as you harness your inner artist, and wine and beer are included with admission. The mosaic oasis will also be open to explore through 8 p.m. 5 p.m. Aug. 8, Philadelphia Magic Gardens, 1020 South St, $20, phillymagicgardens.org/event
- For the concert-goer: Summer Nights at the Penn Museum: West Philadelphia Orchestra. The funky fan favorite is sure to get the crowd dancing in the museum’s beautiful outdoor Stoner Courtyard. During the band’s set break, head indoors for an optional guided tour. 5 p.m. Aug. 8, Penn Museum, 3260 South St, $10, penn.museum/calendar
- For the pop culture enthusiast: Science On Tap: Untapped Ruins Everything at the Penn Museum. Identify scientific fact versus fiction in shows and movies like Stranger Things and Jurassic Park. Show up as your favorite TV or film character for a chance to win prizes. 6 p.m. Aug. 13, Penn Museum, 3260 South St, $10, scienceontapphilly.com
- For the local history buff: A Revolutionary Staycation at the Museum of the American Revolution. Enjoy a drink over games and trivia, plus a presentation about historical sites and battlefields located near the city. 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 South Third St, $10, amrevmuseum.org
- For drinking under towering dinosaurs: Dinos After Dark at the Academy of Natural Sciences. Enjoy a draft beer outside then head indoors to explore Dinosaur Hall, Xtreme Bugs, and the museum’s many other exhibitions. 4 p.m. Aug. 23, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, ansp.org
- For the mad scientist: Science After Hours at The Franklin Institute: Don’t Try This at Home. Watch daring scientific demonstrations and enjoy the beverage of your choice. 7 p.m. Aug. 28, The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St, $20, fi.edu/event