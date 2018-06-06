Multicultural Series at Penn's Landing: Here's the full summer 2018 schedule

Kristina Hill,right, representing Jamaica, holds onto her headdress as the wind tries to take it off her head as she and Khenti Pratt, left, representing the Bahamas, walk through the 30th Annual Philadelphia Caribbean Festival in 2016.

Ireland kicked things off last week. By which we mean, of course, that Ireland step-danced things off, opening the popular annual Peco Multicultural Series at Penn’s Landing. The series continues to span the globe with nine more celebrations of culture and heritage (and food) now through mid-September.