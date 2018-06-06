Multicultural Series at Penn's Landing: Here's the full summer 2018 schedule

Ireland kicked things off last week. By which we mean, of course, that Ireland step-danced things off, opening the popular annual Peco Multicultural Series at Penn’s Landing. The series continues to span the globe with nine more celebrations of culture and heritage (and food) now through mid-September.
- Islamic Heritage Festival: June 16
- Juneteenth Festival: June 23
- Hispanic Fiesta: July 7 and 8
- ACANA African Festival: Aug. 5
- Festival of India: Aug. 18
- Caribbean Festival: Aug. 19
- Blue Corn Green and Organic Festival: Sept. 2
- Brazilian Day: Sept. 9
- Mexican Independence Day: Sept. 16