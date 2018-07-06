Hey, kids: Draw this prehistoric pteranodon for a chance to see your artwork published

4 We don’t know the color of Pteranodon’s skin, bill and crest, so you can decide which colors to use when you add color with paint, markers or pencils. Give your Pteranodon a landscape that includes some water. #submittedImage

Pteranodon was a large flying reptile, or pterosaur, that lived at the same time as the dinosaurs. It had a wingspan of up to 25 feet. Many of its fossils have been found in the center of the United States.

Millions of years ago, the land we call Kansas was an ocean channel, and Pteranodon soared through the sky there and swooped up fish. The crest on its head may have served as a rudder to help it steer while flying — or it may have just been for display.

Follow the directions below to draw this Pteranodon, and you’ll have a chance to see your artwork published in the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News on Sept. 1, 2018. You could also win four tickets to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, where you will see authentic dinosaur fossils including Tyrannosaurus rex. Other prizes are available for runners-up.

Details for submission are below. Happy drawing! We’ll post another art lesson next week.

1. Start with the long, diagonal, bow-shaped line you see highlighted in green. Add the circular head, then connect the two with two arc-shaped lines for the neck. The huge bill and smaller crest are a series of curves. Two large arcs, highlighted in orange, make the underside of the wings. The split between them will become the legs.

2. The eye is close to the crest. The mouth line is near the center of the bill. The body goes to the right of the head and neck. The elbows, wrists, and three fingers will look familiar, but the carpals (the flat part of the hand) are very long. The line between the three fingers and the tip of the wing is actually the fourth finger!

3. Shade the area around the body and the underside of the bill and crest.



4. We don’t know the color of Pteranodon’s skin, bill and crest, so you can decide which colors to use when you add color with paint, markers, or pencils. Give your Pteranodon a landscape that includes some water.

How to submit your artwork

Children are invited to send or email copies of their work to us at the address or the email below. Phone pictures are fine. One drawing weekly will be selected for publication on Sept. 1 and the selected artists will receive a prize.

Be sure to include your name, age, mailing address, and email or phone number.

