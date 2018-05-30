Pennsylvania Ballet's 'Jewels' shines at the Academy of Music May 11

Summer dance: BalletX, Group Motion, and a 15-hour show you're invited to drop in on anytime May 30

Ellen Dunkel is the digital news editor and dance critic for the Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com

The dance scene tends to slow down in the summer, but this year Group Motion is celebrating its 50th anniversary and BalletX will present a world premiere. It’s also a fun time to watch something new, from Bharatanatyam Indian classical dance and “dance circus theater” to a show you can attend any time during daylight hours.

Here’s what’s on:

Philly Kerplop (June 14, Performance Garage). “Thunk Dun Spun” is a dance and music piece for all ages that features humor, athleticism, and groove. Want to dance yourself? Audience members may stay for a break-dance workshop with dancer Mark Wong after the show. (phillykerplop.com)

Vervet Dance (June 16 and Sept. 15, the Iron Factory, 118 Fountain St., 3rd Floor). When is the showtime for the work “In the Light”? Any time you want, between sunrise and sunset. You can attend the June performance between 5:31 a.m. and 8:31 p.m. The September show is 6:43 a.m.-7:48 p.m. Audience members can come and go as they please. (215-280-7166, vervetdance.org)

Leah Stein Dance Company (various dates June 25-Aug. 17, Art Room Studio, 2329 S. Third St., 2nd Floor). Looking to discover the next big thing before anyone else does? Leah Stein Dance Company is holding a residency for emerging artists in performance, and they will be presenting work throughout the summer. (215-432-1806, leahsteindanceco.org)

Almanac Dance Circus Theatre (June 26-28, Christ Church Neighborhood House). Nicole Burgio will present a one-woman show, “xoxo moongirl,” based on her story of a girl growing up in a troubled home who longed to escape to the moon. It will include stories, aerials, balance work, and magic. (thealmanac.us)

Group Motion 50 Years (June 30, Performance Garage). Group Motion grew out of an organization that started in 1962 in Germany, Motion Berlin, and has now been dancing in Philadelphia for half a century. The company will celebrate with a gala performance featuring current dancers, alumni, and collaborators — including director Brigitta Herrmann. (215-387-9895, danceboxoffice.com)

Three Aksha (July 3, Painted Bride Art Center). This show, “Sajeeva,” is not only a chance to see Bharatanatyam, a form of Indian classical dance. It is also the final performance in the beautiful and pathbreaking Painted Bride. (215-925-9914, paintedbride.org)

BalletX (July 11-22, Wilma Theater). BalletX’s final program of the season will feature three world premieres, by award-winning choreographers Penny Saunders (a 2016 Princess Grace choreographic fellow), company co-founder Matthew Neenan, and BalletX choreographic fellow Andrew McNicol. The Saunders piece will have original music by Rosie Langabeer, who with Neenan co-created the highly regarded Sunset, o639 Hours. (215-546-7824, balletx.org)

Sean Thomas Boyt (July 17, Performance Garage). This one-man show, “Dance like no one likes you,” focuses on “the plight of a freelance dancer lost in the gig economy and his mundane interests,” which include Japanese pop stars. (stbdancing.com)

Asya Zlatina and Dancers (Aug. 14, Roger F. Wagner Park, 20 Battery Place, New York). Former Koresh dancer Zlatina has had some impressive gigs lately, including a showing at the Kennedy Center. You can see her company this summer if you head to our neighbor to the north, where her company will be performing at New York’s Battery Dance Festival. The performance reprises a show Zlatina choreographed for the 2016 Philly Fringe, “Barry: Mamaloshen in Dance!” celebrating Yiddish culture. (240-482-6658, batterydance.org)