Commencement 2018: A prince, a Philadelphia Eagle, a movie director, and a Nobel Prize winner among area speakers May 6

Eagles running back Corey Clement, catching the kicked-off football against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, will address graduates at Rowan University on Sunday. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Commencement 2018. Time to hear that sage advice again, and in the Philadelphia region, speakers come from all walks of life: There’s a prince and an Eagle, a Nobel Prize winner and a prominent filmmaker.

There are politicians and pundits, business leaders and artists. Even Pennsylvania’s secretary of corrections has a stint. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will pull a double: He’s addressing graduates at Temple University on Thursday and then Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster on May 14.

Eagles running back Corey Clement, fresh off a Super Bowl win, got things started with an address to graduates at Rowan University on Sunday. Thomas Jefferson University has landed Prince Albert II of Monaco on Wednesday. He has ties to the East Falls neighborhood of its campus that was formerly Philadelphia University: His mother, Princess Grace, grew up there.

Rutgers University also has snagged two big names, Queen Latifah at its Newark campus on May 14 and Anita Hill, the woman who accused U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment when he was a nominee, at Rutgers-Camden Law on May 17. Her appearance comes at a time when the nation is focused on #MeToo and more women are speaking out about sexual harassment by powerful men.

Graduations started this past weekend and run through the middle of June, with filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan at Drexel University on June 15. Here’s a look at some other speakers:

Eastern University, May 5 — Christopher Hall, president of Renovare.

University of the Arts, May 10 — Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs, visual artist Lorna Simpson, and Al West, chairman of financial services firm SEI.

Rider University, May 11 — Entrepreneur Norm Brodsky and former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker.

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, May 11 — Artist Nick Cave.

Ursinus College, May 12 — Roald Hoffmann, an American theoretical chemist who won the 1981 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

Rosemont College, May 12 — Sylvia DiBona, chairman of the board of Fred’s Footsteps, a public charity supporting families in financial crisis due to caring for a critically ill or injured child.

Chestnut Hill College, May 12 — John Wetzel, Pennsylvania’s secretary of corrections.

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, May 13 — Dan Schulman, PayPal president.

University of Pennsylvania, May 14 — Andrea Mitchell, NBC News reporter and anchor.

Arcadia University, May 18 — Suneet P. Chauhan, professor at the University of Texas Health McGovern Medical School, and Hank Brown, former U.S. senator and former interim Arcadia president.

Villanova University, May 18 — Robert F. Moran, chairman of the board of GNC Holdings Inc.

Bryn Mawr College, May 19 — Angela Davis, actress.

Haverford College, May 19 — Steven Larson, a doctor and immigrant-community health-care champion; Joan Mazzotti, former head of Philadelphia Futures, which helps Philadelphia school students into and through college; and Latanya Sweeney, a computer scientist.

St. Joseph’s University, May 19 — Dominick J. DiJulia, longtime vice president of athletics at the university.

La Salle University, May 20 — Shauna Clifford, a senior, and Marian Wright Edelman, president of the Children’s Defense Fund.

Immaculata University, May 20 — Patricia Baldi Holloway, a local philanthropist.

University of Delaware, May 26 — Steve Mosko, a media executive and former chairman of Sony Pictures Television.