New chancellor hired for Pennsylvania's state universities

Former Gates Foundation director Daniel Greenstein, is the new chancellor for the State System of Higher Education.

A senior adviser at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – a private philanthropic organization that has doled out millions in support of public higher education – was tapped Monday to lead Pennsylvania’s 14-university state system, as it continues on a path of redesign amidst falling enrollment and tighter finances.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education‘s board of governors voted unanimously to hire Daniel Greenstein, who led the post secondary success strategy at the Seattle-based foundation for the last six years. He will take the helm of the 102,000-student system in September.

Greenstein, 57, a University of Pennsylvania graduate who previously served as a vice provost in the University of California system, will replace Karen M. Whitney, who took over as interim chancellor following the resignation of Frank T. Brogan last summer.

“He is the perfect fit to lead the state system as we move forward with the redesign,” said Cynthia Shapira, chairwoman of the system’s State Board of Governors.

Greenstein will earn $380,000 annually.

At the Gates foundation, Greenstein worked on initiatives to increase college degree attainment and reduce the attainment gap for minority students. And he left no doubt that he will work toward helping the state system achieve the same goals.

“Let me be crystal clear,” he said in a statement, “I do mean all of our students; regardless of zip code or background, all must and all will have an opportunity to succeed.”

Universities in the system include Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, Clarion, East Stroudsburg, Edinboro, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock, and West Chester.

The new appointment comes as the system continues to cope with declining enrollment and as it requests more state funding. Enrollment has dropped nearly 17,000 students, or about 14 percent, since 2010.

Greenstein will have to oversee a system with varying success among its members, which is apparent in the Philadelphia region. Cheyney, an historically black university, is among the schools in the system that have struggled financially; the university also had been in danger of losing its accreditation, but got a reprieve last fall and has been making changes under new leadership. Nearby West Chester University has been one of the most successful schools in the system and continues to grow its enrollment.

A study of the universities commissioned by the system last year recommended no closure or merger of campuses, but suggested consolidation and staff reductions for schools with the greatest enrollment declines and budget gaps, an overhaul in the system’s governance, and more stable and stronger leadership at the universities.

A subsequent review commissioned by the state legislature, however, called for more drastic restructuring, including the possibility of reducing the number of schools to as few as five to eight.

After getting his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Penn, Greenstein studied at the London School of Economics and got his doctorate in social studies from Oxford. He began his academic career in 1989 as a senior lecturer in modern history at Glasgow University in Scotland. Returning to the United States in 1999, he became executive director of the Digital Library Federation in Washington, D.C. and moved to the University of California system in 2002.

Greenstein, who called the system’s willingness to embrace a redesign “bold” and “courageous,” said in a statement that he is ready to help.

“I am eager to work closely with the board, as well as with faculty, staff and trustees at the universities of this great public system as we solidify our future and fulfill our public obligation to our students and the state,” he said.

The seven-month search for a new chancellor began last fall and was overseen by an eight-member search committee, co-chaired by Shapira and Harold C. Shields, vice chair.