Michelle Obama, Questlove and 8,000 college-bound kids are in Philly today

An attendee holds up a sign of former First Lady Michelle Obama's face while waiting to enter Temple University's Liacouras Center for the National College Signing Day event on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The event featured Obama and a number of other celebrities.

Eight thousand screaming, accomplished students packed Temple University’s Liacouras Center Wednesday for National College Signing Day, a pep rally headlined by Michelle Obama.

The annual event is designed to celebrate students headed to college, trade school or the military, and this year, Philadelphia was chosen to host the main celebration.

Line down the block and around the corner #NationalCollegeSigningDay and @MichelleObama! I’m seeing lots of #phled kids excited to declare their college allegiance. pic.twitter.com/rDmv4YdIvT — Kristen Graham (@newskag) May 2, 2018

“Today, we celebrating y’all going to college!” a DJ shouted as students filed into the Liacouras Center.

Students from public, charter, private and parochial schools are all in attendance, many wearing shirts declaring their college allegiances.

Other celebrities expected to be in attendance are Nick Cannon, Bradley Cooper, Kelly Rowland, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Robert De Niro, and members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deliyah Carrasquillo, a Philadelphia student who earned a full scholarship to West Chester University, warmed up the crowd.

She had a rough start, said Carrasquillo, a senior at Kensington High School for Creative and Performing Arts. Growing up, she “saw it all – the drugs, the dealers, the violence, the guns and everything else that goes on in Philadelphia.” She moved around a lot; her father often got high and was violent toward her mother. But school was a refuge for her, and in it she saw a path to something better.

“I am living, breathing proof that it is possible to achieve greatness from the deepest depths,” said Carrasquillo. “I know each and every one of you has a story of perseverance.”