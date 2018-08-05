2 children, 5 and 6, critically hurt when minivan hits their moped in N. Philly

Delco high school is pioneering a choice to learn at home, at school - or both

Two children were critically injured when a minivan hit the mo-ped they were riding at Somerset and Bambrey Streets in North Philadelphia about 2 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police said a white Dodge Caravan was heading west on Bambrey when the driver hit the moped, and the children became stuck under her car. A 5-year-old boy was driving the moped and a 6-year-old girl was a passenger.

The driver of the minivan stopped to help the children and told police she didn’t see them in the road. The children’s father took them to Temple University Hospital, where police said they were in critical condition. An investigation was continuing.