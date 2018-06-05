Virtua Health reaches final deal to acquire Lourdes Health System

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Camden will become part of Virtua Health under a deal announced Tuesday.

Virtua Health said Tuesday that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Lourdes Health System from Trinity Health, which is based in Michigan and is one of the nation’s largest Catholic health systems.

The deal includes Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center, Camden, Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, Lourdes Medical Associates, and Lourdes Cardiology Services. The two nonprofit health systems had announced a preliminary agreement in March. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Trinity previously had a deal to sell Lourdes and St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton to Cooper University Health Care, which backed out of a nonbinding letter of intent in December, alleging that during due diligence it found problems that would have put it at risk financially. Cooper was going to pay $150 million to Trinity, which Trinity was going to use to pay debts and other obligations of Lourdes and St. Francis.

The combined Virtua and Lourdes operations would have about $1.8 billion in annual revenue and about 1,500 beds in five hospitals.

Virtua and Lourdes officials declined to comment beyond a news release.