University City Science Center names new President and CEO

The University City Science Center selected Stephen Zarrilli to be its next president and chief executive officer starting October 1, the center announced Thursday.

A member of the center’s board of directors since 2014, Zarrilli will assume the role almost a year after the former president and CEO, Stephen S. Tang, stepped down in January to become CEO of OraSure Technologies, the Bethlehem-based maker of saliva-testing equipment.

Zarrilli comes to the science center — a nonprofit that combines resources from the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and others — from Safeguard Scientifics, a Radnor-based investment firm. He served as the company’s CFO from 2008 to 2012 before becoming president and CEO of Safeguard.

Zarrilli was forced out in April following complaints by a group of hedge fund investors that Safeguard, which invests in small software firms, has been spending too much on its operations and borrowing too much without earning enough profit.

The science center, a 55-year-old nonprofit consortium of Penn, Drexel and other institutions, controls 11 prime blocks and more than two million square feet of rental space along Market and Chestnut Streets next to the Penn and Drexel campuses. It rents offices to professors, doctors, businesses, government agencies and other tenants — and is adding stores and apartments as it plans to more than double its footprint — in what has become one of the region’s highest-rent districts.

The center is in transition. Under Tang and other leaders, the center and its board have proclaimed its mission is more than that of a landlord: It also helps science-based businesses grow up next door to the universities, in hopes they will add jobs to a town where most big employers are hospitals and colleges and few are homegrown tech firms.

In May the center attracted some criticism as some rents were quadrupling. It was a sign of success and the flood of investment boosting biotech firms. But it was also a threat to start-ups that could force brainy start-up leaders to flee to cheap space in the suburbs or go out of state, some university officials, start-up founders and young scientists said.