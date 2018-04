Rain drenches Philadelphia region, causes some flooding

A person was struck and killed by a SEPTA Broad Street Line station in North Philadelphia.

SEPTA has suspended service on the Broad-Ridge Spur and is running shuttle buses between the Erie and Girard stations on the Broad Street Line.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.