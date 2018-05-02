Pa. ousts Skyline Healthcare from nine Pa. nursing homes

Too angry to mourn: Family struggles with the choking death of their disabled brother at Blossom Philadelphia

Stenton Care & Rehabilitation Center, in East Mount Airy, is among Skyline Healthcare’s nine Pennsylvania nursing homes that have temporary management installed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Wednesday it had installed temporary management at nine nursing homes operated by Skyline Healthcare LLC after finding that the Wood-Ridge, N.J., company that took over at least 100 nursing homes in in seven states since 2015 “could no longer fiscally operate the facilities.”

The move follows similar actions recently by regulators in Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota.

“We have installed temporary management at all nine facilities to ensure residents will continue to receive safe care,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in a news release. “We are taking this action to ensure residents have continuity of care and their needs are met.”

The department provided no further details about who had taken over the management of the facilities.

The nursing homes in question include seven that Skyline has operated under leases from Golding Living since early last year: Doylestown Care & Rehabilitation Center in Doylestown, Exeter Greens Care & Rehabilitation Center in Reading, Lancaster Care & Rehabilitation Center, Lansdale Care & Rehabilitation Center in Lansdale, Phoenixville Care & Rehabilitation Center in Phoenixville, Rosemont Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Rosemont, Stenton Care & Rehabilitation Center in Philadelphia.

The two additional faculties are Willow Terrace in Philadelphia and Wyndmoor Hills Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Wyndmoor, which Skyline owned before the Golden Living deal.