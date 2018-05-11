City Council passes property appraisal bill prompted by deal for Police HQ at newspaper building May 10

Councilman seeks Fairmount Park rezone so billboard can rise beside Schuylkill Expressway May 11

Owner of former Echelon Mall, called 'slumlord' in Fla., taps overseas cash to become nation's biggest mall buyer

City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. wants to change the zoning for a section of Fairmount Park along the Schuylkill Expressway between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Montgomery Drive to permit a double-sided billboard at the site.

Under Jones’ proposal, which the Philadelphia’s Planning Commission is scheduled to consider Tuesday, a narrow strip of land to the highway’s east that’s currently designated for parks and open space would be rezoned for industrial use.

Jones’ bill would also allow for a “freestanding, double-faced non-accessory outdoor digital advertising sign, mounted to a single support structure” to rise on the tract.

Jones did not immediately respond to requests left with an aide for more details about the proposal.