Councilman seeks Fairmount Park rezone so billboard can rise beside Schuylkill Expressway

City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. wants to change the zoning for a section of Fairmount Park along the Schuylkill Expressway between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Montgomery Drive to permit a double-sided billboard at the site.
Under Jones’ proposal, which the Philadelphia’s Planning Commission is scheduled to consider Tuesday, a narrow strip of land to the highway’s east that’s currently designated for parks and open space would be rezoned for industrial use.
Jones’ bill would also allow for a “freestanding, double-faced non-accessory outdoor digital advertising sign, mounted to a single support structure” to rise on the tract.
Jones did not immediately respond to requests left with an aide for more details about the proposal.