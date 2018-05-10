Entercom stock is tanking on soft radio ad market, CBS Radio concerns

Comcast tests out its new 60-story tower in converted Horsham office complex

Entercom Communications is now based in Bala Cynwyd but is expected to relocate into Philadelphia.

Entercom Communications Inc., the nation’s second-largest radio group, faces another test on Wall Street on Thursday after its stock plunged 27 percent this week.

The Bala Cynwyd company, with more than 200 AM and FM stations nationwide, reported on Tuesday first-quarter losses and a 7.5 percent decline in revenue because of lingering problems with the United States Traffic Network and a soft radio advertising market.

CEO David Field also rattled investors by saying that the advertising weakness has persisted into the second quarter, though he expects stronger results later in the year.

Analysts were concerned in a conference call Tuesday about Entercom’s financial plan, especially if radio advertising continues to decline in the “low single digits,” amid the debt that the company assumed in 2017 to acquire CBS Radio.

Entercom’s two largest peer companies in the radio industry, iHeartMedia Inc. and Cumulus Media Inc., have filed for bankruptcy protection.

In pre-market trading on Thursday morning, Entercom stock was unchanged at $7.75 a share.