Crowded Castle Brewing, in Phoenixville, among nation's 50 fastest growing small breweries

Crowded Castle Brewing Co., in Phoenixville, on Tuesday was named the nation’s third-fastest-growing small and independent brewery by the Brewers Association, a trade group.

The list did not provide information on volume gains. To make the list, breweries had to have provided three years of data to the Brewers Association. The brewers also had to produce all of their beer at their own locations.

No other breweries from Pennsylvania, or from New Jersey, were on the list.

