Comcast plans to spend $90B in cash to compete with Disney and Netflix May 23

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts at Chamber of Commerce event at the PA Convention Center in 2016.

Star Wars may be playing out on Wall Street this summer.

Comcast Corp. said on Wednesday it has “well-advanced” plans to make a hostile all-cash bid for the Fox entertainment assets that the Walt Disney Co. has already agreed to buy for $52 billion.

The Philadelphia company has not said officially how much it will bid for the Fox Hollywood movie studio, Fox regional sports networks, international businesses and other assets. But industry observers say it could be as high as $60 billion.

Comcast has separately made a firm offer for the Sky satellite-TV and content conglomerate in Europe for $31 billion, taking the total potential deals in Comcast’s pipeline to about $90 billion, all in cash. The Fox and Sky deals could transform Comcast into an global entertainment giant. But they also will make it the globe’s second-largest corporate borrower after AT&T, if it closes on its deal for HBO-owner Time Warner Inc.

“Comcast — if they pursue this — are throwing their balance sheet and credit rating to the wind,” Moody’s analyst Neil Begley said Wednesday. But he noted that Comcast has few options to grow its business internationally or domestically through acquisitions because few companies out there would meaningfully add to Comcast’s revenues and profits. “There is really noting left in the U.S. [to buy]. It’s now or never.”

Comcast’s decision to make a dramatic unsolicited offers for the Fox and Sky reflects the rapid growth of streaming giant Netflix — which both Disney and Comcast view as threats to their core businesses.

Disney and Fox are now planning special shareholders meetings to approve their deal, announced in December. Disney has said it would acquire the Fox assets for stock. Comcast wants to inform shareholders in both companies that it plans a competing bid in cash.

In addition, a federal judge is to decide on June 12 whether AT&T will be allowed to complete its deal for Time Warner. If the judge says the deal can go forward, experts believe it would make it easier for Comcast to win regulatory approval for the Fox assets.