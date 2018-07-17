Comcast shuffling hundreds of Del. call-center employees

On the 48th floor in Philly, Comcast kicks off startup accelerator with 10 firms

On the 48th floor in Philly, Comcast kicks off startup accelerator with 10 firms Jul 16

Comcast Corp. is consolidating two Delaware customer call centers into one, at the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark.

Comcast Corp. is closing two calls centers and opening a new one in Newark, Del., the company told employees on Tuesday.

The restructuring preserves about 700 Delaware jobs and is part of a $1 billion program to modernize its maligned customer service over the last three years, with the addition of new U.S. call centers, mostly outside of the northeastern United States, and thousands of new call reps and technicians.

Comcast says it does not expect to add to its Delaware call-center workforce.

Company and Delaware officials said on Tuesday that no tax incentives were offered to the cable giant. Comcast did not say how much it would invest into the new call center. The company has leased the space for 10 years.

Call centers at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Dr. in Newark will be consolidated into the new one at Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The new center is expected to open in early 2019, after renovations. The employees moves should be completed by the second quarter of 2019.

“This is an investment in the tools, technology, and people that help us on our journey to deliver a truly outstanding customer experience,” Jim Samaha, the senior vice president for Comcast’s New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania region, said on Tuesday.

“We’re proud that Comcast is making this long-term commitment to our state,” said Delaware Gov. Carney. “This investment is additional proof that Delaware remains a great place for businesses of any size to put down roots, grow, and create jobs.”

Comcast also operates call centers in Voorhess and Union, N.J.